There have been many frustrated players when it comes to the game apex legends as many of the players left the game during the arena match and this has been termed as not sportsmanlike behavior as leaving your team in the middle of a competitive tournament is just a wrong decision is every sense and the situation gets even worse as the people who left their teams hanging in the middle of the game didn’t receive any kind of punishment from the game admins and that has happened because the penalty system of the arena is pretty well broken and no player was kicked for doing such a thing and the feature was removed at that and was entirely vanished until they figured a way to fix it.