Truthfully, we do not know how Gabrielle Union manages to accomplish so many things at once. Among being a mother to one of the funniest toddlers on Earth and two other lovely children, relaunching her own hair-care brand, and laying her life out candidly in her latest memoir, You Got Anything Stronger? the actor definitely has been putting in work — and it's not going unnoticed. In the midst of being an overall badass, Union never fails to show us some killer looks in the hair department, whether it's in the form of voluminous pigtails or chunky cornrows. For her latest style, she's giving us a tutorial on how to flip your hair with a waist-length braided ponytail.

