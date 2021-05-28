Supreme Court ruling denies media outlet access to records from Quebec court case

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Brandi Levy just wanted to blow off some steam. When the rising sophomore learned that she’d been placed on Mahanoy Area High School’s junior varsity cheerleading team for a second season, she took to Snapchat to vent. “Fuck school fuck softball fuck cheer fuck everything,” Levy wrote in a selfie caption with friends, their middle fingers raised. After hearing that a freshman had made the varsity cheer team, Levy sent another Snap: “Love how me and [another student] get told we need a year of jv before we make varsity but that doesn’t matter to anyone else? 🙃” Her messages sparked B.L. v. Mahanoy Area School District—the most important student free speech case to come before the Supreme Court in a half-century.