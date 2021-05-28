Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Supreme Court ruling denies media outlet access to records from Quebec court case

By Canadian Press
meadowlakenow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada says MediaQMI journalists are not allowed access to exhibits that were once part of a Quebec court file. The decision today comes in a case that began five years ago when a Montreal health-services centre began an action against Magdi Kamel, a former manager.

meadowlakenow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quebec#Media Outlet#Court Case#The Journal De Montr Al#The Quebec Superior Court#The Canadian Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Politicswealthx.com

Canada’s Top Court Allows Access To Slain Billionaires’ Estate Files

Canada’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered the estate files of a slain Canadian pharmaceutical billionaire couple to be unsealed, reasserting the principle that court proceedings should be public in a case led by the Toronto Star newspaper. Barry Sherman and his wife Honey were found hanging by belts from a...
Tallahassee, FLwtxl.com

Supreme Court issues ruling clarifying criminal law procedure

The Supreme Court handed down a near-unanimous ruling Monday that addressed federal procedures in criminal law. In the case Greer v. the United States, the defendant, Gregory Greer, argued that he could not be convicted of being illegally in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon because the prosecution did not prove in court that Greer knew about his felony status.
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

U.S. Supreme Court Will Not Hear Seneca County Case

Seneca County’s fight to have the Cayuga Indian Nation pay taxes on property the tribe purchased from willing sellers is over. The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the county’s appeal of a lower court ruling in the tax foreclosure case. A spokeswoman for the Cayuga’s said in a press release, the county’s effort was unlawful because it violated the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua. The county says the Cayuga’s owe over $6.5 million dollars in taxes over the past 12 years.
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

NM Supreme Court issues ruling in pandemic compensation case

Jun. 7—SANTA FE — A unanimous New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Monday that businesses negatively affected by pandemic-related closures and capacity restrictions are not automatically entitled to compensation from the state to cover their losses. The ruling came nearly five months after New Mexico's highest court heard oral arguments in...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court to hear case on government surveillance of Muslims

The Supreme Court announced Monday it will hear a case weighing the government’s alleged surveillance of Muslims. The case was originally brought by Sheikh Yassir Fazaga, an imam at the Orange County Islamic Foundation in California, and two practicing Muslims, Ali Uddin Malik and Yasser AbdelRahim, each of whom was targeted and surveilled by an FBI informant in 2006 and 2007.
Congress & Courtsnewsitem.com

Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that thousands of people living in the U.S. for humanitarian reasons are ineligible to apply to become permanent residents. Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court that federal immigration law prohibits people who entered the country illegally and now have Temporary...
Washington StateMy Clallam County

State Supreme Court rules in favor of man who skipped court date

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court this month unanimously rejected the notion that the fact that a man skipped his court date could be presented as evidence that he felt guilty about the original crime. State Supreme Court justices agreed that criminalizing a single missed court date...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court begins final month of annual term and expected to rule on major cases

June is the last month before the U.S. Supreme Court breaks for summer recess, which means we could see decisions on major cases. Some of those cases include voting rights, gay rights and an effort to strike down the Affordable Care Act. Jessica Levinson, CBS News legal contributor and professor at Loyola Law School, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what we can expect in the coming weeks.
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

The Supreme Court Is About to Rule on the Biggest Student Free Speech Case in 50 Years

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Brandi Levy just wanted to blow off some steam. When the rising sophomore learned that she’d been placed on Mahanoy Area High School’s junior varsity cheerleading team for a second season, she took to Snapchat to vent. “Fuck school fuck softball fuck cheer fuck everything,” Levy wrote in a selfie caption with friends, their middle fingers raised. After hearing that a freshman had made the varsity cheer team, Levy sent another Snap: “Love how me and [another student] get told we need a year of jv before we make varsity but that doesn’t matter to anyone else? 🙃” Her messages sparked B.L. v. Mahanoy Area School District—the most important student free speech case to come before the Supreme Court in a half-century.
San Diego, CAKPBS

Supreme Court Sides With Government On Asylum Appeals Case

As thousands of asylum seekers await their chance to argue why they should be allowed to stay in the U.S., a unanimous decision by the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday could impact the outcome of some of their cases. The ruling, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, invalidated an earlier decision by...
Politicsihtoday.ca

This fight over compensation for First Nation kids has been raging for 14 years. On Monday it’s back in court — amid calls for Canada to ‘just do the right thing’ – Toronto Star

Cindy Blackstock has been fighting the federal government on behalf of First Nations children and their families for more than 14 years now. As she prepares for the latest and potentially final court battle, she has been turning to an increasingly sympathetic and outraged public, appealing directly to Canadians for support via social media.