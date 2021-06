News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to all consumers, today announced plans to expand their UK footprint and acquire London-based vertical health platform, Honest Health. Honest Health offers consumers hair loss-related products, including access to compounded products, such as a topical Finasteride with Minoxidil solution when appropriate, through an exclusive relationship with the first UK compounding pharmacy and fulfillment center. The proposed transaction provides Hims & Hers with best-in-class operational capability and infrastructure to support the beginnings of the Company’s long-term plans for expansion across the United Kingdom and Western Europe. Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed at this time.