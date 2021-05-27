Borough of Bridgeville Public ...

Take notice that the regular monthly meetings of Bridgeville Borough Council scheduled for the second Monday of each month, 7:00PM, starting on June 14, 2021 and thereafter will be held in person at the Bridgeville Borough Building, 425 Bower Hill Road, in Council Chambers following all COVID-19 protocols. The meetings will also be live streamed virtually at www.Zoom.us, meeting ID: 7328600080, password: 032445, or by calling 646-558-8656.