Bridgeville, PA

Borough of Bridgeville Public ...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 22 days ago

Take notice that the regular monthly meetings of Bridgeville Borough Council scheduled for the second Monday of each month, 7:00PM, starting on June 14, 2021 and thereafter will be held in person at the Bridgeville Borough Building, 425 Bower Hill Road, in Council Chambers following all COVID-19 protocols. The meetings will also be live streamed virtually at www.Zoom.us, meeting ID: 7328600080, password: 032445, or by calling 646-558-8656.

classmart.post-gazette.com
City
Bridgeville, PA
