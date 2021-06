Cancer is one of the leading causes of fatalities across the world. The T cell therapy comprises re-engineering of white blood cells of the cancer patient. During this therapy, the T-cells of a person are derived, reformed, and the put inside the body of a patient wherein the restructured cells multiply in number & then attack the cancer cells. Currently, T-cell therapy is considered as an extremely effective procedure for the treatment of patients suffering from blood cancer and has already been through other methods of cancer treatment like chemotherapy.