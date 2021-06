Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON this week. He says the $300 Federal supplemental unemployment payment which is scheduled to end in September is taking its toll on employers. He says many local employers tell him it will be hard for them to make it until September because of a lack of employees and the amount of money they need to pay for starting new employees. Emmer says many part-time and full-time jobs are now starting at $15 or more. He says a year ago this didn't seem possible. Emmer says he doesn't fault people choosing to stay at home collecting the $300 Federal supplement because he says they are smart to do so because they can make more money not going to work. The unemployment rate is at 6%.