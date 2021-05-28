Cripe Names New President

Overland Park, KS —June 15, 2021—Kansas Fiber Network (KsFiberNet), the leading statewide fiber optic network provider, is proud to announce the appointment of their new President and CEO, Bruce Garrison. A veteran to the industry, Garrison brings over 20 years of experience in the fiber infrastructure and data center business. Prior to KsFiberNet, Garrison was the chief revenue officer for Bluebird Network where he was responsible for all revenue generating activities including sales, engineering, marketing, and business development. “We are extremely pleased to bring Bruce on board,” said Ben Foster, member of KsFiberNet’s board of directors. “The Board spent a significant amount of time evaluating the strategic direction KsFiberNet should go so we could focus on the right candidate. After conducting a national search, we found a leader with a strong track record of success with experience in both rural and urban markets. Our associates and customers are going to be thrilled with the way Bruce conducts the business of KsFiberNet.” In his career, Garrison also served as senior vice president in Zayo’s colocation segment, zColo, and as the senior vice president of Global Parters. Prior to Zayo, he was vice president and head of international services for GTS Central Europe based in Prague, Czech Republic until its acquisition by Deutsche Telekom. Garrison said he is excited to be bringing his knowledge and experience to KsFiberNet. “I am extremely honored to join KsFiberNet at such an exciting time in our industry,” said Garrison. “KsFiberNet has tremendous fiber assets and a very talented team. Fiber and high-quality bandwidth continue to play an essential and enduring role in our digital economy, and I could not be more excited to lead KsFiberNet into our next chapter of growth.” Garrison also currently serves on the board of directors of his local chapter of Junior Achievements, a non-profit teaching entrepreneurship and financial literacy to today’s youth and holds a degree in marketing from McNeese State University. About Kansas Fiber Network, LLC Kansas Fiber Network, LLC (KsFiberNet) offers a statewide broadband network, connecting metro and rural Kansas communities with a state-of-the-art 100 Gbps 4,000+-mile backbone fiber network with a multi-state footprint and a national reach. KsFiberNet was chartered in 2009 by 29 Independent Kansas Telephone Companies and continues to provide wholesale Internet and data transport services to enable regional and national carriers, wholesale, government, education, healthcare, and banking customers throughout Kansas and neighboring states.