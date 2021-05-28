Cancel
Business

Cripe Names New President

By News Release
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDennis McGuire assumes the presidency of Cripe with the full confidences of the board of directors, executive team, staff, and clients. In addition to his decades of experience in survey and firm operations, McGuire has contributed significantly to all aspects of business development and sales. McGuire has been instrumental in helping the Cripe team meet the unique challenges of the past year through demonstrating servant leadership and other Cripe founding values such as Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Professionalism, Humility and Commitment.

