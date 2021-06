Before retail investors jumped in and bid up the price of AMC (NYSE:AMC) stock, the company stood in real danger of running out of cash. In the first quarter ending March 31, AMC burned through approximately $120 million per month. The coronavirus pandemic was wreaking havoc on its business, forcing it to close its doors to moviegoers and lose hundreds of millions of dollars in potential revenue, yet ensure that its properties were maintained while its staff was paid.