The PCE or Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index measures the prices paid by individuals for the domestic purchase of goods and services, excluding the price of food and energy. This is the number the Federal Reserve uses to measure current inflation rates. The Fed has for years (pre-pandemic) used 2% percent as their inflation target. During the pandemic, they have altered their mandate to let inflation run hot or above 2% and instead focusing on boosting employment in the United States. However, the current PCE index is roughly double the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.