The aggressive collection of location data of users is something that Google has been accused on many occasions. But now its employees too have admitted that the tech giant made it extremely difficult for users to find location settings in Android phones. According to court documents, Google did this deliberately so that users won’t be able to turn the location setting off. The move is aimed at gathering data of users, which in turn is used by the company for its lucrative ad business. As per the lawsuit documents, research conducted by Google revealed that a substantial amount of users tend to disable location settings when they get easy access to options.