Return to Long Island

To the uninformed, Long Island is simply the region directly east of New York City. It's the area you need to get through to get to the Hamptons and Fire Island (both are actually on Long Island, and technically Brooklyn and Queens are, too). But when it comes to saying, "I do," Long Island is a destination for nearly any type of wedding. On the Island, any day can be a beach day, including your big day. It's full of waterfront settings, from North Shore venues on the Long Island Sound and Peconic River to South Shore spots set on the Atlantic Ocean. The North Fork and Hamptons vineyards offer both rustic and high-end sites for a soiree, and there are Gold Coast mansions so gorgeous they'd even make Daisy Buchanan swoon. And plenty of caterers, like grand ballrooms with large dance floors and country clubs set on pristine golf courses, will excite couples with dreams of more traditional affairs.