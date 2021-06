NHL on Sportsnet's Kris Versteeg touches on the Canadiens being on the edge of making the final four of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, how much the Mark Scheifele suspension hurt the Jets, Montreal's streak of holding the lead since Game 5 of their series vs. the Maple Leafs, the Golden Knights evening their series with the Avalanche at 2-2, Jared Bednar criticizing his team after they were up 2-0, and Nikita Kucherov's incredible play since his return from injury.