Carole Brody Fleet: “Support”

They say your eyes are the mirror to your soul, and when you look into Brody’s beautiful eyes, you see that. Brody is only 2 1/2 years old and was born with Tarsal Osteochondrosis, which is similar to arthritis from what we understand. We were told by one of the best Bone doctors around that even with surgery, it would not be a permanent fix. He would likely have issues later on. Brody is currently taking Cosequin to help with hips and joints. The Cosequin appears to be helping him a lot, and we will provide it for life.