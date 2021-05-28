Two People Facing Drug Charges in Palo Alto County
(Ruthven)--Two people are facing drug charges after the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance report earlier this week. On Tuesday at around 12:45 p.m., the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office was called to 1607 Burns Street in Ruthven. While investigating the disturbance, deputies located illegal narcotics inside of the residence. A search warrant was then executed and deputies arrested 24-year-old Jesse Colhour of Ruthven, charging him with possession of a controlled substance, 3rd offense- methamphetamine, a class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd offense-marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, 5th degree criminal mischief and simple assault.kilrradio.com