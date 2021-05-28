Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palo Alto County, IA

Two People Facing Drug Charges in Palo Alto County

By KILR FM 95.9
kilrradio.com
 19 days ago

(Ruthven)--Two people are facing drug charges after the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance report earlier this week. On Tuesday at around 12:45 p.m., the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office was called to 1607 Burns Street in Ruthven. While investigating the disturbance, deputies located illegal narcotics inside of the residence. A search warrant was then executed and deputies arrested 24-year-old Jesse Colhour of Ruthven, charging him with possession of a controlled substance, 3rd offense- methamphetamine, a class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd offense-marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, 5th degree criminal mischief and simple assault.

kilrradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palo, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Spencer, IA
City
Ruthven, IA
County
Palo Alto County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Alto#Drug Paraphernalia#Marijuana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The New York Times

Russian and U.S. Leaders Meet in High-Stakes Summit

President Joe Biden addresses a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) After spending much of his first trip abroad working to rebuild and strengthen America’s alliances in Europe, President Joe Biden is meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Wednesday in a summit freighted with history and fraught with new challenges.
POTUSPosted by
WGAU

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.