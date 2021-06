LOUISVILLE, Ky. – – May 27, 2021. The University of Louisville will open the 2021 football season with three straight night games, as announced today by the ACC. The Cardinals will open the season for the second time at the Chick fil-A Kickoff Game, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 6 vs. Mississippi. That contest will have an 8 p.m. start time and will be broadcast by ESPN.