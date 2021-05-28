From the Depths

Stories of family trauma, parent-child relationships, and sibling relationships are not new in literature. Compelling examples go as far back as the Bible. Unfortunately, writing about family trauma has also often been negatively characterized as confessional, as if certain life experiences are either too embarrassing or otherwise unworthy for literary exploration. The Brothers Silver, the first novel from poet and essayist Marc Jampole, offers a panoramic view of the lives of Jules and Leon Silver, their divorced parents Ethel and Ed, their large extended family, and many friends, entering this fraught tradition. Jampole rejects any negative assessment concerning subject matter, and unflinchingly explores the origin and impact of childhood trauma in a manner not frequently observed in novels by men. The novel examines the different impact childhood trauma has on two young brothers, and the difficult and lifelong work necessary in order to survive, or not to survive, that trauma.