Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Batesville, IN

Margaret Mary Health vaccination rates the highest in The Village of Spires

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 18 days ago

— The highest percentage of people 12 and older who have received the COVID-19 vaccine from Margaret Mary Health reside in the 47036 zip code. As of this week, statistics from Margaret Mary Health indicate that 68 percent of Oldenburg residents have been fully vaccinated, with 69 percent having received the first dose. Forty-eight percent of Batesville residents are fully vaccinated, and 50 percent of those living in the 47006 zip code have received the first dose. Thirty-six percent of Brookville (47012) residents have been fully vaccinated; while 31 percent in Milan (47031) and 30 percent of Osgood (47037) residents have received both doses.

wrbiradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Vaccines
City
Brookville, IN
Local
Indiana Health
City
Milan, IN
City
Oldenburg, IN
City
Batesville, IN
City
Osgood, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccination#Statistics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 559 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths, 10K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 559 new cases of coronavirus and six additional deaths, along with nearly 10,000 new vaccinations in the past day. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 735,999 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,069 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.
Indiana StateKokomo Perspective

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. Holcomb signed...
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Ripley County, INWRBI Radio

Ripley County travel to be affected by west-to-east RR crossing work

Ripley County, IN — A reminder that CSX Railroad plans to close the US 421 railroad crossing in Osgood sometime today or early this week, with reopening scheduled for Saturday. In addition, all roads in Ripley County that cross the rail line from Holton to Milan will be shut down starting in the west and going east due to the project, which includes replacing crossties, spikes, plates, and Ballast Refurbishment finalized with Grade (Roadway) Crossing repaving/renewal. Motorists are urged to plan ahead and allow extra time, slow down and drive distraction-free in and around work zones.
Indiana Statemax983.net

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...