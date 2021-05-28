Margaret Mary Health vaccination rates the highest in The Village of Spires

— The highest percentage of people 12 and older who have received the COVID-19 vaccine from Margaret Mary Health reside in the 47036 zip code. As of this week, statistics from Margaret Mary Health indicate that 68 percent of Oldenburg residents have been fully vaccinated, with 69 percent having received the first dose. Forty-eight percent of Batesville residents are fully vaccinated, and 50 percent of those living in the 47006 zip code have received the first dose. Thirty-six percent of Brookville (47012) residents have been fully vaccinated; while 31 percent in Milan (47031) and 30 percent of Osgood (47037) residents have received both doses.