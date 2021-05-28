IU responds to COVID-19 vaccine requirement criticism
Bloomington, IN — Indiana University is responding to criticism of its COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Attorney General Todd Rokita this week offered an opinion that called the mandate illegal. IU has responded by saying the university will give further consideration to the process for verifying that students and staff are fully vaccinated before returning to campus this fall. The move comes after dozens of Republican state lawmakers sent a letter to IU expressing their opposition to the vaccine requirement.wrbiradio.com