Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

IU responds to COVID-19 vaccine requirement criticism

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 18 days ago

Bloomington, IN — Indiana University is responding to criticism of its COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Attorney General Todd Rokita this week offered an opinion that called the mandate illegal. IU has responded by saying the university will give further consideration to the process for verifying that students and staff are fully vaccinated before returning to campus this fall. The move comes after dozens of Republican state lawmakers sent a letter to IU expressing their opposition to the vaccine requirement.

wrbiradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Health
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Bloomington, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccination#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Indiana Ending Enhanced Pandemic Jobless Aid Next Month

Indiana will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Monday. The changes taking effect June 19 could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to more than 220,000...
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 559 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths, 10K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 559 new cases of coronavirus and six additional deaths, along with nearly 10,000 new vaccinations in the past day. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 735,999 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,069 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.
Bloomington, INwgclradio.com

WGCL News — County, City Rescind April 7 Health Order

On Friday Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton issued Executive Order 20-04, rescinding group size restrictions inside the city related to the pandemic. The order ties into Monroe County’s public health order regarding face coverings and gathering limits as well. While the steps follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control...
Indiana Statewkvi.com

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Indiana StateFox 59

ISDH reports 6 additional COVID-19 deaths, 6K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,704 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Monday. To date, 2,511,882 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,305,943 individuals are fully vaccinated. ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a...
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana getting first new insurance commissioner since 2010

Keywords Department of Insurance / Government & Economic Development / Health Care & Insurance / Law / Politics & Government. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County.
Indiana StateeSchool Online

Indiana’s Perry Township Announces New Partnership with Discovery Education Supporting the Creation of Equitable Learning Experiences in Any Learning Environment

SILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, May 17, 2021)—Indiana’s Perry Township Schools (PTS) today announced the finalization of a new partnership with Discovery Education supporting the creation of equitable learning experiences in any environment. Through the introduction of a new suite of digital resources and supportive professional learning for district educators, PTS will be even better prepared to meet the evolving needs of students from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Bloomington, INInside Indiana Business

HUD Charges Housing Providers With Disability Discrimination

BLOOMINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is charging Bloomington’s Burnham Rentals LLC, Burnham Place Apartments LLC, two of its employees and others, with violating the Fair Housing Act’s bar on disability discrimination. HUD’s charge alleges that the housing providers refused to permit a graduate student from Indiana University, who has depression and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, to keep an assistance animal in an apartment.