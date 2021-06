Episode 8 of Talkin’ Birdy — our Falcons podcast here at SportsTalkATL — is here. Matt Karoly, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon discuss some important information regarding Calvin Ridley’s surgery, Kaleb McGary’s absence, and more minicamp notes. The trio also explored the possibility of a Julio Jones return to Atlanta as the Falcons face the Titans in the first preseason game. Arthur Smith’s first stint as a head coach has given off some Bill Belichick vibes, and we take a look at how the players could react to such tactics. As always, you can find Talkin’ Birdy wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, and the link is also available below. Make sure to like and subscribe!