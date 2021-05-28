Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Could 3D Printing Drive Down the Cost of Space Exploration?

By Ben Pilkington, MSt.
Azom.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImage Credit: Guitar photographer/Shutterstock.com. 3D printing – an additive manufacturing (AM) technique – is increasingly used for large industrial purposes. It is often much cheaper than traditional industrial manufacturing methods, especially in bespoke or low-volume applications. Now, 3D printing is increasingly becoming adopted in the space sector. 3D Printing for...

www.azom.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Exploration#3d Printers#3d Printing#3d Printing In Space#Iss#Additive Manufacturing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Technologytctmagazine.com

Optisys deploys SLM 500 metal 3D printer to produce lightweight space parts

Antenna and radar product supplier Optisys is using SLM Solutions’ SLM 500 metal 3D printing platform to manufacture parts for use in space missions. The company is renowned for its manufacture and delivery of slotted flat panels, feeds and phased arrays for antenna and radar applications. It is harnessing SLM Solutions’ metal 3D printing technology to produce light, compact and robust designs able to withstand harsh environments.
Computers3DPrint.com

Making Custom Models for 3D Printing with Daz Studio

Blender is a great solution for professional-quality models, and with practice, you can achieve satisfactory results. However, if you find yourself throwing your hands up in exasperation during the process, here’s another route that can help you achieve great results without any prior 3D sculpting skills. Daz Studio is a...
Engineeringbioengineer.org

Researchers 3D print rotating microfilter for lab-on-a-chip applications

WASHINGTON — Researchers have fabricated a magnetically driven rotary microfilter that can be used to filter particles inside a microfluidic device. They made the tiny turning filter by creating a magnetic material that could be used with a very precise 3D printing technique known as two-photon polymerization. Microfluidic devices, also...
Aerospace & Defense3DPrint.com

Tronix3D Acquired by Agile Space Industries to Ramp up Aerospace 3D Printing

Agile Space Industries (Agile), a developer of propulsion engines for spacecraft, acquired the 3D printing service bureau Tronix3D for an undisclosed amount and rebranded it as Agile Additive. The wholly-owned subsidiary will now enable Agile to accelerate speed and quality across the aerospace supply chain while developing proprietary innovations around metal 3D printing. Additionally, Agile will optimize the performance of its propulsion systems used to power NASA and SpaceX’s upcoming lunar missions. The deal ensures the Tronix3D team and the relationships with customers will not change. Instead, they will be empowered and supported by one of the leading aerospace companies in propulsion.
TechnologyDesign World Network

Stratasys introduces new PolyJet 3D printing solutions for innovative design

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced two new PolyJet 3D printers, the Stratasys J35 Pro and the Stratasys J55 Prime, along with new software solutions for research and packaging prototyping. The J35 Pro represents the first multi-material 3D printer for the desktop from Stratasys,...
Businesstodaysmotorvehicles.com

Nissan accelerates assembly with BCN3D 3D printing solution

BCN3D, a Spanish leading 3D printing solutions manufacturer, announced the new Nissan use case. Having successfully integrated 3D printing into its production process in its Barcelona factory, automotive giant Nissan now has the proven capability to expand its use of the technology in all the countries and for all the automotive customers.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Fargo 3D printing company to offer workshop

FARGO — Fargo Additive Manufacturing Equipment (FAME 3-D) is holding a free workshop for the community to come try 3D printing. 3D printing takes a digital design and brings it to life as a physical object. FAME 3-D started as a repair shop in Fargo four years ago, and now...
ScienceSpaceRef

Results From The Calorimetric Electron Telescope On The International Space Station

Charge distributions from the combined charge measurement of the two CHD layers in the elemental region between Ca and Ge. Events are selected with 100 < ETASC < 125 GeV. Flight data (black dots) are compared with Monte Carlo samples comprising chromium, manganese, iron, cobalt and nickel. Titanium and vanadium are not included in the MC because their contamination to iron data is negligible. In Fig. S1 of the SM [51] an enlarged version of this figure is shown, as well as the distribution for the bin 501 < ETASC < 631 GeV.
Long Beach, CAbizjournals

NASA taps Rocket Lab for Mars mission

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is headed to Mars. The Long Beach, California-based aerospace company has been awarded a contract to design two Photon spacecraft for a scientific mission to the Red Planet. Terms were not disclosed. The Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers — or ESCAPADE — mission aims...
Troy, NYNewswise

New Combination of Materials Provides Progress Toward Quantum Computing

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. — The future of quantum computing may depend on the further development and understanding of semiconductor materials known as transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs). These atomically thin materials develop unique and useful electrical, mechanical, and optical properties when they are manipulated by pressure, light, or temperature. In...
Business3DPrint.com

EROFIO Group Successfully 3D Prints Mold Core on GE Additive’s Concept Laser M Line

Industrial molding company EROFIO Group was chosen to test out the GE Additive Concept Laser M Line system before it is officially released later in 2021. As EROFIO has long used GE Additive’s Direct Metal Laser Melting (DMLM) technology for its work in the thermoplastic injection molding industry, it makes sense that this company was the one selected to exercise the printer’s abilities. The system has been installed at EROFIO Group’s mold making facility in central Portugal for less than three months, and already positive results have been announced, as the company recently 3D printed its first Mold Core on the M Line.
Aerospace & Defensesatnews.com

V-Nova, D-Orbit and Unibap Together Demonstrate VC-6 For On-Orbit Satellite Imagery Acceleration

V-Nova announced that their SMPTE VC-6 ST 2117 data coding standard has teamed up with D-Orbit in partnership with intelligent automation specialists Unibap, to demonstrate next generation hyper-spectral imaging from Polar orbit. VC-6 high-performance AI-powered software library will be integrated into Unibap’s SpaceCloud® computing platform onboard a satellite scheduled for launch in Q2 2021. V-Nova is a provider of video compression solutions and D-Orbit is in the field of in-orbit transportation.
Technologyhackaday.com

Smooth 3D Prints With Alcohol

There was a time when most 3D printers used ABS, which is a great plastic for toughness, but is hard to print with since it tends to warp. Worse still, it stinks and the fumes may be bad for you. Most people have switched over to printing in PLA these days, but one thing you might miss with this more forgiving plastic is vapor smoothing with acetone; a smoothed print doesn’t show layer lines and looks more like plastic part that didn’t go through a nozzle.
EngineeringDesign World Network

Material considerations when moving to 3D printing

Advancements in 3D printing have made it a proven, industrial-grade manufacturing practice for end-use parts that is shaping product design. At Protolabs, we are seeing this evolution firsthand as customers are leveraging new additive manufacturing (AM) processes and expanding material options to make a more complex, lightweight, or sustainable product.
EngineeringAzom.com

Why Tribology is Important in Mechanical Engineering

Mechanical engineering is dependent on multiple small components acting together in a system. How these many small parts behave in relation to each other is integral to the functionality of the whole system. For thousands of years, it has been known that surfaces colliding and sliding against each other causes damage to the components. This damage may be imperceptible at first but can eventually lead to mechanical failure. Tribology is the science of why this damage occurs and how mechanical engineers can mitigate it.
Aerospace & Defensearxiv.org

A Spacecraft Dataset for Detection, Segmentation and Parts Recognition

Virtually all aspects of modern life depend on space technology. Thanks to the great advancement of computer vision in general and deep learning-based techniques in particular, over the decades, the world witnessed the growing use of deep learning in solving problems for space applications, such as self-driving robot, tracers, insect-like robot on cosmos and health monitoring of spacecraft. These are just some prominent examples that has advanced space industry with the help of deep learning. However, the success of deep learning models requires a lot of training data in order to have decent performance, while on the other hand, there are very limited amount of publicly available space datasets for the training of deep learning models. Currently, there is no public datasets for space-based object detection or instance segmentation, partly because manually annotating object segmentation masks is very time consuming as they require pixel-level labelling, not to mention the challenge of obtaining images from space. In this paper, we aim to fill this gap by releasing a dataset for spacecraft detection, instance segmentation and part recognition. The main contribution of this work is the development of the dataset using images of space stations and satellites, with rich annotations including bounding boxes of spacecrafts and masks to the level of object parts, which are obtained with a mixture of automatic processes and manual efforts. We also provide evaluations with state-of-the-art methods in object detection and instance segmentation as a benchmark for the dataset. The link for downloading the proposed dataset can be found on this https URL.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Rocket Lab Awarded Contract to Design Twin Spacecraft for Mars

Rocket Lab, a global leader in dedicated launch and space systems, has been awarded a contract to design two Photon spacecraft for a scientific mission to Mars. The Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) mission, led by Rob Lillis at the University of California, Berkeley Space Sciences Laboratory, is a twin-spacecraft science mission that will orbit two spacecraft around Mars to understand the structure, composition, variability, and dynamics of Mars' unique hybrid magnetosphere. The mission will leverage its unique dual viewpoint on the Mars environment to explore how the solar wind strips atmosphere away from Mars to better understand how its climate has changed over time.