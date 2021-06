Without herd immunity, the country will see localized surges. But even if we don't get there, experts say there's still reason for hope. Herd immunity is often seen as the end game of the COVID-19 pandemic. This threshold is reached when the virus cannot easily spread because most people have built up immunity through vaccination or natural infection. Then, “the virus just can’t find anyone to infect,” says Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases expert at the University of California, San Francisco, and the threat fades.