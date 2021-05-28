Cancel
WinGD ensures future-ready engine design through clean fuel toolbox

By gCaptain
gcaptain.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress Release – In support of its strong commitment to a decarbonised future for shipping, engine developer WinGD has outlined the extensive investments it has made in recent years to ensure readiness for next-generation shipping fuels. In a white paper titled ‘Future ready: Extending the engine research toolbox to validate clean shipping fuels’ published today, the company details the engine research toolbox it has amassed, including sophisticated testing facilities for engines and fuel systems, cutting-edge simulation techniques and a proprietary process for validating new ship fuels.

gcaptain.com
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Clean Fuel#Diesel Engine#Design#Two Stroke Engine#R D#Lng
