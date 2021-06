In the morning of June 12, a fire engulfed a small cargo ship, TITAN-8, a coaster ship. An explosion ensued soon afterwards. Unfortunately, the firefighters could not extinguish the fire which raged for about 7 hours and the coaster eventually sank. Fuels and debris from the coaster floated in the river and caused a fire in the nearby slum that affected around 40 structures believed to be mostly shanties. So far no casaulties were reported but four were injured, two crewmen of a berthed cargo ship also got injured, while two others have remained missing prompting a search.