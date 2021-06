Wärtsilä Corporation, Trade press release, 15. June, 2021 at 1:00 PM E. Europe Standard Time. The technology group Wärtsilä is active in its support for a co-programmed partnership between the European Commission and the Waterborne Technology Platform. The aim of the partnership is to demonstrate zero-emission solutions for all main ship types and services before 2030, which will enable zero-emission waterborne transport before 2050. An agreement for the partnership is to be signed during the European Research and Innovation Days event on June 23.