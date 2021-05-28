Cancel
PHILLY SPORTS WITH GIOVANNI: Ryan Kerrigan Joins the Show

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUDmY_0aEdIw6S00

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles newcomer Ryan Kerrigan joined the Philly Sports with Giovanni podcast to talk about switching uniforms within the NFC East.

Kerrigan brings his unique pass-rushing talent from Washington to Philadelphia.

In 10 seasons with the Washington Football Team, Kerrigan became the franchise’s all-time sacks leader with 95.5 and quarterback hits leader with 146.

Host Giovanni talks with Kerrigan about why he chose the Eagles.

How big of a role did new head coach Nick Sirianni have in recruiting Kerrigan to Philly?

There was more to the coaching staff that lured Kerrigan to town. Hear more of what drew him north.

Then there’s Lane Johnson.

The Eagles right tackle and Kerrigan had some battles over their careers against each other. Hear what Kerrigan had to say about those and what the two men talked about over a recent breakfast.

Johnson isn’t the only player Kerrigan knows well from his time in Washington.

He and Brandon Graham go back even further than that, from their Big Ten Conference days while Kerrigan was at Purdue and Graham at Michigan.

Hear what Kerrigan says Graham is really good at.

Finally, Giovanni and Kerrigan talk about the recent announcement that the Eagles will hold two open practices this summer for the first time since 2019.

Kerrigan reveals how he feels about playing home games at the Linc.

To listen to the show, click this link:

Giovanni Hamilton is a Philadelphia sports podcaster who hosts Philly Sports with Giovanni on Eagles Unfiltered. You can listen to Giovanni's show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Audacy, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Giovanni on Twitter: @realsjsgiovanni

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

