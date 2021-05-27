Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Hiking Bob: Independence Pass suggestions; land managers ask users to be responsible

By Bob Falcone
Colorado Springs Independent
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Highway 82 over Independence Pass will be reopened for the season by the time you read this, and with the opening comes some great hiking opportunities. My favorite hikes there are to a trio of lakes just over the pass, on the west side of the Continental Divide. The Linkins, Independence and Lost Man lakes can be hiked as an out-and-back hike, or as a longer loop. If you go this early in the season, you'll likely find a fair amount of snow on the way to Independence and Lost Man lakes, and doing the loop might be difficult, due to snow pack. If you wait until late June, it will likely be much more passable, but Linkins Lake, about a half mile from trailhead, should be an easy hike now. For more information, check out my previous trip report.

