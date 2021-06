If you look at malls across the country you're seeing more and more of them looking empty and closed down. We have been very fortunate with the recent additions of HomeGoods also Dillards will be opening soonish. Plain and simple, Mesa Mall in Grand Junction is looking pretty good lately but we did hear some news about the parent company that owns Mesa Mall. According to MSN, Washington Prime Group who actually owns over 100 mall locations filed for bankruptcy due to pandemic-related shutdowns.