27 Really Gorgeous No-Heat Natural Hair Styles

Whether your hair is thick, thin, curly or wavy, keeping your hair sleek and straight can seem like an impossible feat.Sometimes it only takes an hour of humidity and sun to put a kink in your style, no matter how careful you are, which is why choosing the right hair straighteners is so important.A simple pair of heated plates isn’t enough to make a good pair of straighteners. Temperature and heating time also need to be taken into consideration for the sake of hair health. As different hair types have different requirements, it also helps if a device gives you...