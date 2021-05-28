27 Really Gorgeous No-Heat Natural Hair Styles

Fashion and beauty are often inspired by social unrest—take, for instance, the underground punk scene of the ’70s. “At that time, there were venues that weren’t mainstream, and they were the only places that punk and queer communities were allowed to have their events—often in the same night, in the same room,” says designer Christian Cowan. For his Spring/Summer 2021 presentation, Cowan paid homage to these strange bedfellows, asking Bumble and bumble hair lead Evanie Frausto to reimagine “punk-meets-queer” into a flamboyant parade of exaggerated glam-punk hairstyles doused in glitter and neon shades. The perfect people to don these outré hairstyles in Cowan’s presentation: prominent Black Lives Matter activists, models who fight for change, and the collection’s collaborator, out Black rapper Lil Nas X.