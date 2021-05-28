Disney Imagineer Shares Details About EPCOT’s Upcoming Creations Shop

Welcome back to another Disney Top 5. As always, I hope all of you are safe and well out there. Summer is coming quickly. We've already hit temps above 85 degrees here in New York. School is winding down. The beaches have opened and I've already mowed my lawn way too many times for my liking! For a long, long time now, summer for this family has meant trips to Walt Disney World. Sure, it's hot. It's Central Florida for goodness sakes in August mind you. That never bothered us. We got used to it. You're never too far away from blasting cold AC and there's always the Yacht Club pool complex, Stormalong Bay to look forward to cool off on a hot Orlando day. Summer of 2020, obviously had no trip to Disney and as the days go on, it's looking like Summer 2021 might not either. I have a trip booked for October with the MousePlanet crew and I'm deeply looking forward to that excursion, but it's going to be weird to not go to Disney World for two summers in a row with my family! That's just crazy talk.