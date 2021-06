It’s safe to say, my family knows a thing or 2 about the House of Mouse, we are going in October and this will be my 22nd time (in my 48 years) going. With that said, you are now wondering how can someone go that many times? I will tell you it takes willpower. LOL. I almost feel guilty for taking precious travel time and going to the same place over and over, but Disney IS different literally every time on some level. Yes, some things are exactly, predictably the same and that is ok too. So, I’m going to jump right in and drill down to what I think are the top Disney hacks for Magic Kingdom in this post. At some later date this summer I’ll cover the entire Walt Disney World Experience, but MK is where everyone goes at least one day of their trip.