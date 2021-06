First Financial Equipment Leasing added David DuFresne, Mark Hall and Brad Twilla to its senior sales team. “Dave, Mark and Brad will be pivotal in driving our next phase of growth and we are thrilled to welcome these three dynamic leaders to our team,” David Sanborne, senior vice president and national sales manager for First Financial Equipment Leasing, said. “Their expertise in capital equipment, customer relationship management and specialized guidance will play a significant role as we expand our lease financing offerings and deepen industry partnerships.”