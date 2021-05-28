Cancel
Congress & Courts

Energy Storage Association applauds Senate committee for including energy storage tax credit in markup

By Dave Kovaleski
dailyenergyinsider.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) applauded the U.S. Senate Finance Committee for including the energy storage investment tax credit in its markup this week. “We cannot rely on yesterday’s infrastructure to deal with tomorrow’s climate. An ITC for storage is critical to achieve our country’s decarbonization goals and enable communities to be resilient to increasing disruptions from extreme weather. Modernizing our electric infrastructure with energy storage also spurs clean energy job growth across the country,” U.S. Energy Storage Association Interim CEO Jason Burwen said.

dailyenergyinsider.com
Joe Biden
Ron Wyden
#Senate Committee#Tax Credit#American Jobs Plan#The Treasury Department#U S House#Itc
Congress
Congress & Courts
Economy
Politics
U.S. Politics
Clean Energy
Industry
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Energy Industry
Senate
