Energy Storage Association applauds Senate committee for including energy storage tax credit in markup

“Yesterday, the Senate failed to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act to remove obstacles that currently allow employers to discriminate against their employees. This was a commonsense bill and I am disappointed we were unable to come together to support equal pay for all,” said Senator Manchin. “While we were unable to pass the much needed legislation last night, today I’m introducing the GOALS Act with my Senate colleagues to ensure that, our phenomenal U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team are paid equitably compared to their male counterparts in order to receive any federal funds for the 2026 World Cup. The first vote I took as a Senator was to support paycheck fairness, and to this day, I am proud to lead the fight for equal pay across all workplaces, including the soccer field. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this commonsense bill to ensure a level playing field for everyone, including our top-notch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.”