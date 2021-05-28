Energy Storage Association applauds Senate committee for including energy storage tax credit in markup
The U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) applauded the U.S. Senate Finance Committee for including the energy storage investment tax credit in its markup this week. “We cannot rely on yesterday’s infrastructure to deal with tomorrow’s climate. An ITC for storage is critical to achieve our country’s decarbonization goals and enable communities to be resilient to increasing disruptions from extreme weather. Modernizing our electric infrastructure with energy storage also spurs clean energy job growth across the country,” U.S. Energy Storage Association Interim CEO Jason Burwen said.dailyenergyinsider.com