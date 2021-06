Higher prices across the board for commodity-grade polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) resins greeted the holiday-shortened first week of June. North American supplies remain scarce, as production continues to be hampered by planned and unexpected outages as well as a shortage of the monomers and co-monomers needed to amply produce the full slate of grades, reports the PlasticsExchange in its Market Update. In this context, light offerings were expected as sizable price increases have been nominated for June contracts. With pricing power firmly in the hands of producers, even if there were excess supply, it is doubtful they would flood the market with resin and upend the rally, writes the Chicago-based resin clearinghouse.