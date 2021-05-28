Legacy of Paris Commune, Ended 150 Years Ago Today

[Editor's Note: I was honored to be asked to participate in this latest movie on Abraham Joshua Heschel, my mentor at the Jewish Theological Seminary, who was the most significant Jewish theologian in the U.S. in the second half of the 20th century and a chair of Clergy and Laity Concerned about Vietnam. Tikkun declared at our start that we sought to continue Heschel's legacy, and we were delighted when his daughter Susannah, a pioneering voice for Jewish feminist thought and professor of Jewish studies, agreed to serve as co-chair of the "Tikkun Community," the predecessor of the Network of Spiritual Progressives (NSP) in the early part of the first decade of the 21st century. We hope that you will read Peter Eisenstadt's review to get a sense of why Heschel's writing, particularly in The Sabbath, God in Search of Man, The Prophets, and Susannah Heschel's collection of A.J. Heschel's essays in Moral Grandeur and Spiritual Audacity, remains one of the most significant Jewish thinkers even now, 48 years after his untimely death.