Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) is a wide constantly growing MOBA game. This game is regularly updated by Moonton in order to improve the in-game performance which includes: The addition of new Heroes, Skins, Events, Balancing hero abilities, and also to fix bugs, etc. After an update, one can still play the game undisturbed after some days without updating, but after some time players will be forced to update their game in order to play the game. Luckily, this game can be updated either manually or automatically based on one’s choice. Here are both the possible ways on how to download the in-game latest patch and update Mobile Legends quickly.