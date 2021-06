(Orange, CA) — The two suspects accused of killing six-year-old Aiden Leos on an Orange County freeway last month are now facing charges. Court records show 24-year-old Marcus Eriz is charged with felony murder and discharge of a gun at an inhabited dwelling. Also charged is 23-year-old Wynne Lee, who is accused of accessory after the fact and concealing a firearm in the vehicle. It is believed Lee was driving, while Eriz was the shooter. Both were arraigned today. The official charges come after young Leos was laid to rest at a private ceremony.