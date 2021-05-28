Cancel
New York City, NY

Tio Tech A Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing on or About June 1, 2021

ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 May 28, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Tio Tech A (NYSE:TIOAU) (the "Company") announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 34,500,000 units (including 4,500,000 units sold in connection with the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option) may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about June 1, 2021. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "TIOAU", and each of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will separately trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "TIOA" and "TIOAW", respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

