We listed the best Google Cloud security books on Amazon that any cloud professional should consider adding to their reading list. Google Cloud is one of the top cloud solutions currently on the market, servicing millions of users across the globe. As cloud deployments continue to grow in popularity and more businesses turn to the cloud for vital workflows, keeping your cloud security in check is a critical task. There are few resources that can match the in-depth, comprehensive detail of one of the best Google Cloud security titles on Amazon.