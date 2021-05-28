Possible Governor Matthew McConaughey is a Fan of Alt-Right Professor

After watching Governor Greg Abbott sign away a huge chunk of Texas’ reproductive rights, I can certainly understand why the prospect of anyone beating him can seem appealing. Particularly when the challenges so far look like they are coming from the right in the form of former state Sen. Don Huffines or possibly Texas GOP Chair Allen West. Against such a collection of loathsome gargoyles, would actor and long-rumored potential candidate Matthew McConaughey really be so bad? Certainly, a recent poll of Austinites found they would be alright alright alright with that. Sorry, I am legally obligated by the Dad Joke Guild to use that bit at least once, and it won’t happen again.