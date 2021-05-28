Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Possible Governor Matthew McConaughey is a Fan of Alt-Right Professor

By Jef Rouner
Houston Press
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter watching Governor Greg Abbott sign away a huge chunk of Texas’ reproductive rights, I can certainly understand why the prospect of anyone beating him can seem appealing. Particularly when the challenges so far look like they are coming from the right in the form of former state Sen. Don Huffines or possibly Texas GOP Chair Allen West. Against such a collection of loathsome gargoyles, would actor and long-rumored potential candidate Matthew McConaughey really be so bad? Certainly, a recent poll of Austinites found they would be alright alright alright with that. Sorry, I am legally obligated by the Dad Joke Guild to use that bit at least once, and it won’t happen again.

www.houstonpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis C.k.
Person
Stephen King
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Carl Jung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Alt Right#Feminism#Gop#Austinites#The Dad Joke Guild#Canadian#Twitter#Nazis#Lgbt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Books & LiteratureNorwalk Hour

4‌ ‌Lessons‌ ‌Nonfiction‌ ‌Writers‌ ‌Can‌ ‌Learn‌ ‌from‌ ‌Matthew‌ ‌McConaughey's‌ ‌Book‌ ‌ 'Greenlights'‌

I just finished reading Matthew McConaughey's autobiographical book Greenlights, and it has quickly found its way onto my “Best Books Ever Read” shelf. Here's what all nonfiction writers can take away from his book. 1. Practice your craft. Matthew McConaughey is a long-term, experienced writer (a fact I did not...
Travelarcamax.com

Matthew McConaughey: Travel opens my mind

Matthew McConaughey travels to get a "second perspective" on his life and to broaden his horizons. The 51-year-old actor takes some time away from his busy lifestyle to reflect on the choices he has made and his future to ensure he is on the right path. Speaking to Tim McGraw...
Celebritiesromper.com

Matthew McConaughey Knew He Wanted To Be A Dad When He Was A Kid

Matthew McConaughey didn’t grow up thinking he’d become a famous actor. That realization came later when he was a few years into college. But as a kid, McConaughey did have some idea of what he wanted his grown-up life to look like. The 51-year-old actor recently told Tim McGraw he knew he wanted to be a dad since he was 8 years old.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Matthew McConaughey says he fully embraced being Hollywood's rom-com 'go-to guy': 'You damn right I am'

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about his run as Hollywood's rom-com guy in the '00s — and how he fully embraced it. Until he didn't. Discussing that era on Apple Music's Beyond the Influence Radio With Tim McGraw, the Oscar winner recalled, "I'm successful at rom-coms. The go-to guy at rom-coms. I’m living in a pad in Malibu, surfing on the beach shirtless. I'm shirtless rom-com McConaughey and I'm like, 'You damn right I am. Those rom-coms are paying for these houses that I'm renting on the beach, baby. Guilty. Come on.'"
Celebritiesopoyi.com

Watch | When Sadhguru left Matthew McConaughey 'speechless'

Sadhguru left the ‘Interstellar’ actor tongue-tied when they talked about spirituality. The Oscar-winning actor also discussed yoga and religion with the spiritual guru. All your dreams are just exaggerations of what you already know, Sadhguru said. When Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey met with spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the conversation...
San Francisco, CAsan francisco state university

Professor Stein Rediscovers 1968 Gay Rights Protest at a Pennsylvania College

THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER -- “High-profile protests like Stonewall don’t come out of nowhere,” said the historian and author Marc Stein, who brought the forgotten Bucks County incident to light with the help of Monica Kuna, director of library services at the college in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “We have documentation on another...
RelationshipsUS Magazine

Anderson Cooper Was ‘Really Pissed’ at Ex Benjamin Maisani When Son Wyatt Took His 1st Steps

Missing a milestone! Anderson Cooper got “really pissed” at his ex Benjamin Maisani when their 13-month-old son, Wyatt, walked for the first time. “I was going to Israel last week,” the journalist, 54, explained to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, June 16. “It was my first work trip for 60 Minutes, and I was doing an interview and I get this text from Wyatt’s other dad, Benjamin, and he said, ‘He just walked!!’ I got really pissed at Benjamin. In my household when I grew up, you would lie about everything. He should have just lied.”
MoviesMiami Herald

New on DVD: Bob Odenkirk is tired of being a ‘Nobody’

"Nobody": A dadsploitation flick about a seemingly mild-mannered husband and father who rediscovers his inner rage tops the DVD releases for the week of June 22. Bob Odenkirk stars as the titular "Nobody," a suburban dad named Hutch who's always getting pushed around, but has a lurking certain set of skills. Emasculated following a home burglary where he does nothing to stop the robbers, Hutch finally snaps and taps into his repressed past life as an assassin when confronted by hooligans on a bus.
TV & Videosresilience.org

What Could Possibly Go Right?: Episode 44 Christabel Rose Reed

Christabel Rose Reed is a yoga teacher, yoga therapist and activist. She is on a mission to link inner transformation with social change and empower people to embark on the entwined journey of inner and outer healing. In 2015, Christabel and her sister Ruby founded Advaya, the London-based system change...