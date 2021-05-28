What You Need To Know About SaaS Applications And SaaS Business Models

These are disciplines that apply different methods and tools to perform their analyses, but above all with very different objectives. Using data to make informed and timely decisions has become a success factor for most modern businesses and organizations. At the same time, with the increase in storage and computing capacity, and the development of new technologies and applications, such as the expansion of social networks, the widespread use of smartphones, IoT-based devices, etc., the volume and format of the data has changed dramatically, and the possibilities for analysing and processing it are impressive.