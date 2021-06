Batman has escaped the Loop in Fortnite, but his problems are not over yet!. The World’s greatest detective has some sleuthing to do if he wants to get back back to Gotham. (W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Christian Duce (CA) Dan Mora Batman has broken free from the Loop and the endless cycle of combat. Now free to explore the island without limitation, the World’s Greatest Detective will discover secrets about the world of Fortnite never before revealed in the game or anywhere else. Just one thing…he’s not alone.