Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Faces Rejection at $40,000 as Bitcoin Falls

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin falls and resumes downward after the bulls fail to break the $40,000 resistance. Buyers retested the resistance thrice before succumbing to the selling pressure. The downtrend has been confirmed with the appearance of a Doji Candlestick in the lower time frame. The candlestick indicates that buyers are unable to keep the price higher as sellers continue to push prices downward. Bitcoin has fallen to $36,888 low at the time of writing.

insidebitcoins.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Price Action#Usd#Btc Usd#Bitcoin Falls#Asa#Etoro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

This Industry Expert Believes Bitcoin (BTC) is Set for a Short A Squeeze

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The combined crypto market has lost roughly $1 trillion over recent weeks as a result of a sharp sell-off. Bitcoin (BTC) price has plummeted from $65,000 to $40,000 during that period.
Marketstickerreport.com

Ï„Bitcoin Price Reaches $35,529.60 on Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $35,529.60 or 0.91398902 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $63,353.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Pulls Back from 40K Again

Bitcoin pulled back from the $40,000 level again, which is a bit of a concern at this point because we have made several attempts to break above that level, but it looks as if we continue to struggle. The 200-day EMA is sitting just below the $39,000 level, and that is an area that I think a lot of people will pay close attention to. Because of this, I do believe that we may get a little bit of a push towards that area. Whether we can break down below the 200-day EMA is still a bit of an open question, but it should be paid close attention to if we do.
Marketsoverpassesforamerica.com

TA: Bitcoin Dips From $40K, Here’s Why Uptrend Is Still Intact In BTC

Bitcoin worth began a draw back correction from properly above $40,000 in opposition to the US Dollar. BTC is now buying and selling close to a serious help at $38,000, the place the bulls are presently lively. Bitcoin began a draw back correction after it failed to remain above $40,000.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash, Waves, Dogecoin Price Analysis: 16 June

At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash was starting to note some minor selling pressure, while Dogecoin remained surprisingly unaffected by Elon Musk’s latest tweet. Finally, Waves’ price chart pictured a small but consistent increase in price. Bitcoin Cash [BCH]. Bitcoin Cash fell by almost 10% on June 7, and...
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Are Whales Accumulating BTC Crypto?

BTC crypto price action is in a downtrend by -2.03% on the intraday session. The change in Holders net position turned green for the first time since October. The daily technical chart of BTC crypto projects an accumulation mode from the beginning of June. According to pivot points, BTC’s significant support level is $32K. Whereas if it moves up, the primary resistance to watch is $42K. Besides, the chart also features a bullish inside candlestick pattern displaying bullish reversal with medium reliability at the time of writing.
Retailinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Trades Above $38,000 to Push Higher

BTC/USD breaks above the 9-day moving average and moves higher as the coin is now trying to recover from the negative side. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) After the previous price fall that was caused when BTC/USD was unable to break above $40,000, the cryptocurrency is now attempting to rebound higher. A few days ago, the Bitcoin price managed to find support at $38,105 and now making its way toward the $39,000 region again. Moreover, despite all the recent decline in price, BTC/USD now trades above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the bullish run continues to drive prices higher.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Can any of the perspective altcoins outperform the rise of Bitcoin (BTC)?

Bulls keep dominating the cryptocurrency market as all top 10 coins remain in the green zone. Yesterday afternoon, the bulls managed to strengthen the onslaught and overcome the resistance of $40,000. The daily high was fixed at the point $41,050. By the end of the day, the volume of purchases decreased and the price again rolled back below $40,000.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Have Bitcoin Investors Lost Fear With BTC Price Nearing $40,000?

Rejected at the $41,000 resistance, Bitcoin it’s back at the higher levels of the $30,000 area. At the time of writing, the first cryptocurrency by market cap trades at $38,689 with minor losses in the daily chart. All eyes are set at today’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. During...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Price Hovers at $2,500

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. The ETH/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto’s price hovers around the value of %2,500 in between the small trading space of the SMAs. In the meantime, most of the higher values lost to the downside are yet to be recovered as the 14-day SMA trend-line is situated over the 50-day SMA indicator. And, the bearish trend-line drew across the bigger SMA from the top to find a lower point on top of the current smaller candlestick showcasing the market’s position. The Stochastic Oscillators have moved up from the oversold region in an attempt to close the lines between ranges 40 and 80. That could cause a pause or eventually lead to light downward pressure.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin in Midst of Breakout

Bitcoin was trying to break out above the $40,000 level, and at the end of the session the market has not only broken above the $40,000 level, but it has also cleared the $41,000 level. At this point, there is a lot of noise just above the $40,000 level so I think it would make sense that we could see more money coming back into the market to try to break out the crypto into the positive trend again.
Marketscoinquora.com

BTC Trades at $41K Level, ETH and Altcoins Correct Lower

Bitcoin prices settled above the $40,000 level and trades near the $41,000 level. ETH failed to stay above the $2,600 level and struggles to trades near $2,650. BNB failed to surpass its $380 resistance level while SHIB rallied almost 24%. Today, Bitcoin prices settled above the $40,000 level and trades...
Stocksambcrypto.com

Binance Coin, MATIC, IOTA Price Analysis: 16 June

The altcoin market, after noting a considerable uptick in the last two days, saw a slight fall in market cap by 4%. Binance Coin, the fourth-ranked crypto on CMC, registered steady gains before its price started dipping on June 15. A similar trajectory was plotted by IOTA. Finally, MATIC showed signs of weakening too as its price fell by almost 8% on June 15.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Patterns: BTC/USD, ETH/USD

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has edged higher by 24.81% against the US Dollar since June 11. The exchange rate tested a three-week high at $40,800 during this week's trading sessions. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the world's largest crypto by market capitalization could continue...
Marketsambcrypto.com

EOS, VeChain, Cosmos Price Analysis: 16 June

The larger altcoin market, at press time, remained relatively volatile after a hike over the last two days was followed by a 4% dip in market cap on June 15. However, some altcoins like EOS, VeChain, and Cosmos oscillated within constricted ranges and noted low volatility. On the 4-hour chart, short-bodied candlesticks for EOS highlighted that market action was low for the asset. VeChain and Cosmos, on the other hand, noted slight gains.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Tron, Ethereum Classic, Verge Analysis: 16 June

With Bitcoin‘s rally coming to a halt, most of the market’s altcoins have started moving sideways. While Verge consistently lost its 24-hour trading volumes to fall to $19.2 million, Tron continued to bask in its achievement of 39 million accounts. The upcoming Magneto hard fork upgrade, on the other hand, was keeping everyone talking about Ethereum Classic [ETC].
Currenciesbabypips.com

Bitcoin and Altcoins Price Analysis: Eyes On These Fib Levels!

I’m seeing more signs of life on the crypto charts these days!. Are bulls ready to charge back to the nearby upside targets?. Bitcoin is finally pulling up from its lows around $30,000 and is closing in on the nearby ceiling at the 200 SMA dynamic inflection point. Can bulls...
New York City, NYmymmanews.com

Top 3 Anonymous Converters for Exchanging Bitcoin (BTC) to Energi (NRG)

Cryptocurrencies have taken the world by storm. That would explain why Coinmarketcap has thousands of cryptocurrencies listed. It would be easy for new cryptocurrency enthusiasts to get overwhelmed. However, this article will not cover the peculiarities of cryptocurrencies. Instead, it will talk about the most trusted anonymous cryptocurrency exchanges you can use if you want to exchange your Bitcoin for NRG coins. First, it may be vital for you to understand what a cryptocurrency exchange is. Also, how a standard cryptocurrency exchange differs from an anonymous exchange.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Creeps towards $39,500

The Bitcoin price is trading below $40,000 against USD and the coin is likely to climb steadily with a few downward moves. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD has been turbulent in recent days, after tight trading for a few weeks with relatively low volatility. A couple of days ago, the Bitcoin price rose sharply by moving above the resistance levels of $40,000 and $41,000 against the US dollar. The coin even exceeded $41,000 levels to trade at $41,076 before correcting lower. At the moment, the price is declining and is moving towards the 9-day and 21-day moving averages at $39,913.