Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Faces Rejection at $40,000 as Bitcoin Falls
Bitcoin falls and resumes downward after the bulls fail to break the $40,000 resistance. Buyers retested the resistance thrice before succumbing to the selling pressure. The downtrend has been confirmed with the appearance of a Doji Candlestick in the lower time frame. The candlestick indicates that buyers are unable to keep the price higher as sellers continue to push prices downward. Bitcoin has fallen to $36,888 low at the time of writing.insidebitcoins.com