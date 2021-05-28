Cancel
Idaho Has $6.3 Million In Unclaimed Property, Some Could Be Yours

Idaho has over $6.3 million dollars in unclaimed property and if some of it is yours, it can be easy to claim. All you really have to do is look up your name and/or your business to see if some of it is supposed to be going to you. If...

KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

