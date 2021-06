Bournemouth host Brentford in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final tonight as Jonathan Woodgate’s side attempt to move one step closer to securing an immediate promotion back to the Premier League. The Cherries missed out on automatic promotion to the top flight with Woodgate taking charge following the sacking of Jason Tindall in February. The side lost their last three games of the Championship season as they finished sixth in the table, while visitors Brentford won their final four games to end the campaign in third. Brentford are looking to make up for last season’s playoff final defeat...