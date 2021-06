Pride Month in June honors the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community. Pride is a time to celebrate who you are and who you love. It is time to recognize how far we’ve come and how far we have to go. It is time to hold your sweetheart’s hand without fear. It is a time to dress in a way that feels true to you with nothing holding you back. It is a time to gather together and remember those that have come before and those we have lost. It is a time for allies to cheer and take action. It is rainbows and parties and art. And it is difficult conversations, protests, unlearning harmful habits, and recognizing the work that is needed so everyone can be safe, happy and welcome.