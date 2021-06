Not too long ago, I wrote an article on Black/Asian Solidarity United Against a Common Foe: Racism. The piece highlighted the coming together of Blacks and Asians in light of the brutal attacks against Asians throughout the city and the interconnectivity of the Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate movements. Now, or should I say once again, hate crimes have reared their ugly head, but this time, against Jews. As if we don’t have enough to worry about when it comes to safety, these attacks are rampant in and around the world, especially in NYC where I reside. These attacks are real, and people are being targeted for no other reason than they are Jewish.