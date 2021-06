The U.K. government suppressed access to sick pay for people isolating with coronavirus at the height of the pandemic, London Playbook first reported. Emails between senior civil servants, seen by London Playbook, show the U.K. Treasury instructed government officials to conceal a little-known provision from the COVID-19 furlough scheme that granted sick pay to people isolating with the coronavirus. In the emails, exchanged in January and February 2021, a senior official protested that the Treasury was blocking guidance that would have explained to employers and employees how to access this money.