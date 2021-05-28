Local Health Officials Discussing Vaccine Incentives-Here’s Some Ideas
Recently, it was announced that CVS Pharmacy is now offering a sweepstakes with cash and trip prizes. In Minnesota, they're offering free fishing licenses and fair tickets. In Ohio, they're going BIG. According to the AP, "a southwestern Ohio woman won the state’s first $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize, while a Dayton-area teen was awarded the first full-ride college scholarship offered by the program."k923.fm