Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

A Peek at Colorado’s April and Year-Long Sports Betting Performance

By Sportsbook Review
SportsBook Review
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of Colorado is marking its one-year legal sports betting anniversary with an expected April drop in their overall handle and revenue haul. Following the trends of other jurisdictions that have already reported, Colorado’s April slide supports the notion of the presence of a Super Bowl and March Madness hangover.

www.sportsbookreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado College Basketball
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Colorado Rockies#Colorado Avalanche#Ncaa Tournament#Colorado College#Covid#Nba#Nhl#Major League Baseball#The Colorado Avalanche#Playcolorado#Nuggets#Betting Activity#Colorado Bettors#April#Global Sports Leagues#Betting Interests#Sports Wagers#Legal Sports#Late Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gambling
News Break
MLB
News Break
NCAA
Related
MLBWTOP

Sports Betting Line

N.Y. Mets -112 at ARIZONA -104 at ATLANTA -156 Washington +120. For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
California StateImperial Valley Press Online

California’s tribal casinos now want sports betting

When retired lobbyist Jay Michael and I wrote a book about political power shifts two decades ago, we devoted one chapter to the dramatic evolution of California’s Indian tribes from repression and abject poverty to having a legal monopoly on casino gambling. After Southern California’s Cabazon tribe prevailed in a...
Lotterycdcgamingreports.com

New Hampshire reports low April sports betting numbers

The New Hampshire Lottery recently announced the April sports betting numbers, and it was a disappointing month for the industry. The total sports betting handle was just $46.7 million after it climbed up to nearly $56 million in March. Sports betting numbers were expected to dip for the month of...
Virginia StateSportsBook Review

April Sports Betting Slump Extends to Virginia

One of the newcomers in the US legal sports betting scene, Virginia is out with their April sports betting figures and like other jurisdictions that have reported before them, they reveal an expected late spring/summer slump. April’s numbers represent the first step back for a market that just completed its third full month of legal sports betting services but still put it on track be the earliest state yet to hit the $1 billion lifetime sports betting handle mark.
Colorado StateSportsBook Review

Bally’s Corporation Check Another Box with Bally Bet Launch in Colorado

Bally’s Corporation took another step toward increased relevance within the US legal sports betting scene last Monday with the launch of its Bally Bet brand in Colorado. Bally’s latest move is a signal to the rest of the booming legal sports betting industry in the US that they are ready to officially take the brand to a whole different level.
Entertainmenttucson.com

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

SEC championship: Arkansas vs. Tennessee Noon ESPN2. Big 12 championship: TCU vs. Oklahoma State 3 p.m. ESPN2. Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic. Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
Virginia Stategamblingnews.com

Virginia: April Sports Betting Declined in Line with Nationwide Trend

Sports betting market in Virginia posted in April a decline for the first time since its launch in January, in line with nationwide trend of falling betting volumes due to the slower spring and summer sports schedule. Some Competitions Are Irreplaceable. Virginia sports betting dropped in April below $240 million...
Colorado StateAOL Corp

Colorado bettors' infatuation with table tennis is one of the craziest stories in the sports betting world

Jackson Wieger is betting on table tennis matches. Yes, pingpong. It's happening halfway around the world in Russia. It's possibly fixed. Wieger can't watch the matches he bets on unless he finds a heavily delayed stream on the internet. He doesn't know much about any of the participants, and when he started betting table tennis he didn't even fully understand how it was scored.
Gamblingvoticle.com

Online Betting In Casino And On Sport

OnBling features Hot Dice, Boy King's Treasure and Blackjack for their hottest games online. We like playing Hot Dice, having its hellish fire theme, and the slogan "You're on heat!", to keep you rallied up during your slot possibility. OnBling is also known since slots tournaments, where players like can easily all play in a tournament for your big win once again!
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Bally’s Closes Purchase of Sports Betting Technology Firm

US casino operator and provider of B2B and B2C services for the online gambling industry Bally’s Corporation on Tuesday announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Bet.Works. Bet.Works is a US-based provider of a sports betting platform that provides its products to wagering operators in New Jersey,...
New York City, NYnysportsday.com

NY Sports Betting Bonuses

In April 2021, Governor Cuomo legalized mobile sports betting. He included mobile sports betting in the new budget, giving his office the task of implementing it. New York already has a thriving retail sports betting industry. However, this will bring it to many more bettors and give New York a chance to compete against New Jersey. That means more bettors will have access to sportsbook bonuses in NY. Here’s what New York’s sportsbook bonuses look like now and what they’ll look like with mobile sports betting.
Wyoming Statewsn.com

Commission Meets Today to Discuss Wyoming’s Legal Sports Betting Framework

Wyoming legalized sports betting in the early spring of 2021. HB 133 became law after a second push by Rep. Tom Walters. HB 133 was initially voted down in the Wyoming House, only to be reconsidered the next day and earn a majority vote. Soon after, the Senate quickly agreed to the provisions of the bill, and Governor Mark Gordon signed HB 133 into law on April 5, 2021. Now, the rules need to be finalized by the Wyoming Gaming Commission.
Ohio Statecdcgamingreports.com

Changes made to Ohio’s sports betting bill

After a two-hour delay due to budget hearings, the Ohio Select Committee on Gaming met for a 14th time for approximately five minutes Wednesday afternoon to announce changes to the proposed sports betting bill, SB 176…. Operators will pay $500,000 for both Type A and Type B licenses in the...
MLSGamingToday

Washington DC Sports Betting

Betting options in Washington, DC include the GambetDC app, which is run by the Office of Lottery and Gaming, and two private companies: William Hill and BetMGM. William Hill and BetMGM, however, can only be used within two blocks of Capital One Arena and Nationals Park, respectively. FanDuel will also join the ranks through a partnership with Audi Stadium, home of DC United (MLS).
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Miami hosts Colorado following Lopez’s strong performance

Colorado Rockies (24-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (26-34, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Pablo Lopez. Lopez went eight innings, surrendering...
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

Tennessee Sports Betting

Officially has sports betting as of Nov. 1, 2020. People who are physically in the Volunteer State can now wager while anywhere within the state’s borders on TN sports betting apps. You will be able to wager on your smartphone or other devices. Here is more of what you need...
Connecticut Statefrontofficesports.com

Sports Betting Gold Rush

An ESPN sportsbook could be on the way as the media giant goes all-in on sports betting. Discussions are early, but pending legalization of sports betting in ESPN’s home state of Connecticut is speeding up the process, sources told Front Office Sports. ESPN has been expanding its sports betting footprint....